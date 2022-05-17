May 17th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north keep us under sunny skies today! Afternoon highs will be just a tad below normal in the low to mid 60s with a NW wind at 5-15mph.
A low pressure system moving in will bring in more clouds tonight, followed by rain showers for much of the day tomorrow, particularly the further south you are. Wednesday will be cloudy with up to ¼” of rainfall possible. Highs will struggle to break out of the mid 50s with a SE wind at 5-15mph.
Thursday looks beautiful with lots of sun and highs in the mid 70s!
We’re even warmer Friday – 80s – but we’ll see showers and storms develop. We’ll keep you updated!