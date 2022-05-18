May 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system to the south will bring in clouds this morning, followed by rain. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day before ending later this evening. It’ll be chilly today with highs only in the mid 50s and a SE wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight clouds break apart with lows near 50. Winds will gradually shift to the SW at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds pick up out of the SW, to 10-15mph, and combined with sunshine we’ll see temps into the low and mid 70s!
Another low pressure system moves in to end the week. This will cause temperatures to be in the 80s Friday before falling to the 60s Saturday! We’ll see the development of showers and storms later Friday into Saturday, some of which may be strong. We’ll keep you updated on timing and the severe weather potential.