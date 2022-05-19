May 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

With a warm front to the north we’re seeing milder temperatures today. Another warm front moves in tonight, keeping us warm overnight and bringing some rain in, particularly further north. The cold front will follow tomorrow into Saturday which brings more rain and storms and cools us down.
Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a WSW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. After a foggy and cloudy start to the day we’ll see sun and clouds for the afternoon.
Tonight rain, and possibly a few storms, are most likely north of the bay. Lows will only be in the mid 60s with winds out of the SW at 10-15mph.
Tomorrow we’ll be into the 80s with a SW wind at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph. We’ll see some sun, but also see scattered showers and storms develop.
A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and large hail as our main threats. The main time frame will be tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Highs Saturday will drop to the mid 60s with more rain chances. We’re drying out Sunday with highs only near 60.