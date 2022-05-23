May 23rd, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure keeps us under sunny skies further north today, while a system to the south and east will have those in the thumb and I-69 corridor seeing some cloud cover into midday. Winds out of the NE will keep those closer to Lake Huron closer to 50 degrees while further inland we’ll be near 60.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with lows near 40. We could see some 30s further north and inland, so you may want to protect your plants in these areas once again tonight. Winds will be light overnight before picking up to around 5-15mph out of the ENE tomorrow.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid 60s for most – you’ll be a tad cooler near Lake Huron. We’ll see some sun and some clouds before turning cloudy for Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday rain showers are likely.