May 24th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure over Lake Huron will keep us dry with sun and clouds today. Highs will be a tad cool in the mid 60s – a NE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron near 60 degrees.
Tonight clouds increase with lows in the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be light and easterly.
Tomorrow if you see sun in the morning, enjoy it! We’ll turn cloudy midday with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 70s with a SE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Scattered rain stays in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.