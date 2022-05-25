May 25th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system lifting into the region will bring us rain chances starting this afternoon and carrying into Friday.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s with a SE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. If you see any sun in the morning, enjoy it while it lasts. We’ll be overtaken by clouds and see the arrival of rain toward lunchtime. Scattered showers stay in the forecast overnight, through tomorrow, and into Friday.
Tonight winds stay up but shift to the S. Temps will briefly dip to the low and mid 60s, then go back up by a few degrees into tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow’s highs will reach the mid 70s with more rain chances. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph. We could see a couple of strong storms tomorrow afternoon and evening – gusty winds are the main threat.
We’ll see more on and off showers Friday before drying out for the weekend.
We’re a lot warmer next week!