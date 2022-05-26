May 26th, 2022 Morning Weather

With a low pressure system and warm front to the north we’ll see mid 70s this afternoon and a breezy SW wind. As a second low pressure system moves in from the south, we’ll continue to see rain chances into tomorrow.
You might see a little sun through the clouds today with scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms may be strong with damaging winds, so make sure if you’ll be outdoors you have our app or some way to get weather alerts and we’ll keep you updated here.
Tonight we stay mild with lows near 60. A stray shower or storm is possible but many stay dry. Winds will be lighter, down to 5-10mph, out of the SW.
Tomorrow winds shift to the north at 5-10mph. This helps to keep us much cooler –highs will only be in the mid 50s to low 60s. The thumb, bay area, and I-69 corridor have the best chance to see more rain for the afternoon and into the evening.
We’re then drier starting Saturday with highs near 70, we’re up around 80 Sunday, and even warmer into next week!