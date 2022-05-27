May 27th, 2022 Morning Weather

Between a cold front moving through and a low pressure system to the south, we’ll see cooler temperatures and scattered showers today. We then turn drier and much warmer into next week!
Today’s temps may go up a couple of degrees or so, but they’ll go back down this afternoon with winds shifting to the N at 5-10mph. Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening, but nothing severe is expected.
Rainfall totals look to be on the order of 1/10 – 1/2" if not more under a heavy downpour or storm.
Tonight we’ll dry out with clouds decreasing. Winds will drop to around 5mph with lows near 50 degrees.
Tomorrow we’ll see plenty of sun in the morning before some clouds move in during the later afternoon. A few showers are possible in the late night, but most stay dry. Winds will be out of the SW tomorrow at 5-10mph, and that combined with some sun helps us warm to around 70.
Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s, then we’re up to near 90 Memorial Day and Tuesday with lots of sun!