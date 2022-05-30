May 30th, 2022 Morning Weather

A warm front to the north becomes stationary as our next low pressure system very slowly moves eastward. This will keep us hot and humid today and tomorrow before cooling off.
Today and tomorrow we’ll be up near 90 degrees! Lots of sunshine both days with a breezy SW wind. We don’t cool off much at night either – only dropping to around 70 tonight.
Make sure you’re staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning, wearing light and loose clothing, and keeping an eye on those sensitive to the heat. Also don’t leave pets or children in the car.
A cold front moves through tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. This will bring increasing clouds to end the day Tuesday out ahead of scattered showers and storms late tomorrow night.
Humidity levels will drop Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. After a chance of rain in the morning we’ll see some sun for the afternoon and evening.
We’ll then stay around 70 Thursday with sun and clouds.