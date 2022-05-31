May 31st, 2022 Morning Weather

With a warm front to the north it will be another hot and humid day! A cold front moving through tonight will cool us down with the chance for a few stronger storms tonight.
Today we’ll be up near 90 degrees with a SW wind at 10-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s. We’ll see plenty of sun throughout the day with some clouds moving in later this evening.
Tonight scattered showers and storms will develop as a cold front moves through the state. A few storms may have wind gusts to 60mph and large hail.
Tonight’s lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with winds shifting to the W at 10-15mph.
Tomorrow winds shift to the NW at 10-15mph, helping to bring in cooler and less humid air. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 70s. A few showers may linger into the early morning before we see more sun in the afternoon.
We’ll see another slight chance for rain Thursday.
We’ll keep you updated on the chance for strong storms throughout the day and tonight.