Mid-Summertime Heat will Continue

Mother Nature picked up where she left off, with another mid-summertime setting to begin the abbreviated workweek. Temperatures cruised through the 80s on bright sunshine and light southeasterly breezes. Overnight, lows will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s with mostly fair skies expected.
Our mid-summer temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek. With at least partly sunny skies each day, highs will likely be up surrounding 90-degrees. That is way above the average, but it is also a bit below record levels. While a few isolated heat-of-the-day showers will be possible, most of us will continue to stay dry.
Right now, it looks like we may see temperatures drop back a little bit this coming weekend. An isolated shower or two will be possible Saturday as winds swing back in off of Lake Huron. By Sunday, highs will be back in the middle 80s. On ABC12 we'll also be tracking a cool front that will work its way southward through the state Monday. - JR