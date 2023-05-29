Mid-Summertime Temperatures will Continue

Our Memorial Day weekend was more typical of a Fourth of July holiday across Mid-Michigan as temperatures cruised through the 80s on bright sunshine. All signs are pointing to a continued mid-summertime setting as we work our way through the week.
Our abbreviated workweek will begin with temperatures surrounding the 50-degree mark, which is just about right for late May. Tuesday afternoon will feature lots of sunshine, a light southeasterly breeze, and temperatures well above average. Our "normal" high is 73-degrees. Highs Tuesday will be into the 80s for most of us. It will be a bit cooler near Lake Huron.
The rest of the workweek will see high temperatures surround the 90-degree mark. We will have at least partly sunny skies each day. A few isolated showers may pop up during the heat of the day Wednesday, but the vast majority of us will continue to stay dry for several more days. We'll let you know when temperatures will peak, on ABC12 News. - JR