Mild temperatures with sunshine and some clouds today

High pressure to the north is helping to keep us dry with more sunshine today. A low pressure system moving in tomorrow will bring us rain chances and more cloud cover, but we'll also warm up to end the week.
Highs today will be in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. We'll see plenty of sun and just some afternoon clouds - a great day to get outdoors!
Tonight more clouds move in with the chance for rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with winds out of the S to SE at 5-10mph.
Scattered showers stay in the forecast for Wednesday with highs into the low to mid 70s. We then warm to near 80 Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!