Milder temperatures today

A high pressure system moving in from Canada will help to bring us more sunshine and keep us cooler.
Today's highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s with a NNE wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the lower 20s. We'll see a bit of haze and a few clouds, but in general expect more sunshine today.
Tonight skies are mainly clear with lows back into the mid and upper 40s. Winds will be out of the NNW around 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds stay out of the N around 10mph. We'll see some clouds move through with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Friday and Saturday are warmer with highs into the mid and upper 70s. Rain chances begin Saturday!