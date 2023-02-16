A low pressure system moving out of the plains through the Ohio Valley today will bring us mix and snow through most of the day. High pressure following will then help us to dry out and clear out tonight into tomorrow.
Temps today will stay relatively constant in the mid and upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will increase out of the NE to 15-20mph, gusting to the low 30s into the evening.
Mix and snow move in midday and continue, with a few breaks here and there southward, through the afternoon and evening into the late night. It's closer to 3/4am Friday that snow moves out, giving way to scattered lake effect snow into Friday morning for those closer to Lake Huron. Totals will be <2" to 3" closer to the I-69 corridor, 3-5+" near the bay and back toward the 127 corridor.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4am Friday.
With snow moving out our cloud cover starts to decrease, helping temperatures to drop off. We'll see lots of teens on the map tomorrow morning!
Lake effect will come to an end near lunchtime tomorrow as winds lighten, falling to around 10-15mph out of the NW to W. We'll see more sunshine but it'll be cold - highs will only be in the low 20s!
We'll return to highs around 40 Saturday!