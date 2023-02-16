 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of sleet and freezing rain will
expand across the area this afternoon. The precipitation will
change over to snow and sleet after 8 PM. Peak precipitation
intensity is expected between 3 PM and Midnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

A low pressure system moving out of the plains through the Ohio Valley today will bring us mix and snow through most of the day. High pressure following will then help us to dry out and clear out tonight into tomorrow.
 
Temps today will stay relatively constant in the mid and upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will increase out of the NE to 15-20mph, gusting to the low 30s into the evening.
 
Mix and snow move in midday and continue, with a few breaks here and there southward, through the afternoon and evening into the late night. It's closer to 3/4am Friday that snow moves out, giving way to scattered lake effect snow into Friday morning for those closer to Lake Huron. Totals will be <2" to 3" closer to the I-69 corridor, 3-5+" near the bay and back toward the 127 corridor.
 
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4am Friday.
 
With snow moving out our cloud cover starts to decrease, helping temperatures to drop off. We'll see lots of teens on the map tomorrow morning!
 
Lake effect will come to an end near lunchtime tomorrow as winds lighten, falling to around 10-15mph out of the NW to W. We'll see more sunshine but it'll be cold - highs will only be in the low 20s!
 
We'll return to highs around 40 Saturday!

