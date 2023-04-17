Mixed Showers will Fade Overnight

The sunshine and warmth from last week is already a distant memory. It was back to a late-winter type of setting across Mid-Michigan Monday. Strong winds whipped up a mix of rain and snow showers, and temperatures didn't move very far into the 40s for the day. Overnight, lows will surround the 30-degree mark as our mixed showers gradually fade.
Tuesday isn't shaping up to be all that great of a day either. We will begin the day with some flurries, but some sunshine won't be out of the question by day's end. West-northwesterly winds will stay pretty strong throughout the day, so temperatures won't climb very far. Highs for the day will stay in the 40s.
The warmest day of the week will likely be Thursday. Some of us will get back up to around 70-degrees, but we'll also carry a chance of some rain and thundershowers as a cold front approaches from the west. We'll tell you what will happen behind that front on ABC12 News. - JR