Modest Warming For A Couple Of Days

Our exceptionally mild January ended on an exceptionally cold note. Temperatures Tuesday morning bottomed out at -3 in the Great Lakes Bay Region, and -10 in Flint. This is as cold as we've been since last February. With partly cloudy skies and a southwesterly wind prevailing tonight, temperatures Wednesday morning will be a good bit warmer than what we had to deal with Tuesday.
Wednesday will feature below-average temperatures as we begin the month of February. Temperatures will be above zero to begin the day, and work into the middle 20s for the afternoon. Overall, we will see partly sunny skies for the day, as a southwesterly wind at 10 to 15mph prevails.
High temperatures Thursday will be back up at around 30-degrees, which is where we should be. The day may begin with a little bit of sunshine, but scattered snow showers will be possible later on as a cold front moves across lower Michigan. The snow won't be a big deal, but temperatures will be colder again for Friday. We'll let you know if we'll stay cold through the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR