More Bright Sunshine to Begin the Week

We had a good bit of sun shine down on Mid-Michigan Sunday, but a north to northeasterly wind held temperatures back as highs fought to move into the lower 70s. Overnight, we'll have fair skies and light & variable winds. This will result in a hint of autumn in the air early tomorrow morning as lows drop through the 40s.
Temperatures will recover pretty well Monday as bright sunshine holds for the day. The sunshine will also help dry things out in those areas that picked up the heavy rain Thursday night. Winds will remain light & variable as high temperatures cruise through the 70s.
Some scattered showers will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area Tuesday, but they shouldn't be too big of a deal. After that, it will be back to a dry stretch of weather that will last through Friday. Highs for the week will be in the 70s for the most part. The exception will be Wednesday when temperatures will have to fight to touch 70. We'll take you into Labor Day weekend on ABC12 News. - JR