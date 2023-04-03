 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
areas, Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair
and Tuscola.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A band of rain with embedded thunderstorms over the region
will continue into the overnight hours. Moderate to locally
heavy rain will lead to total rainfall of 1 to locally 2
inches by early Tuesday morning. This may lead to flooding
across parts of the area, especially given the fact that the
soil is already saturated from recent heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

More Chances for Locally Heavy Rain

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

***Alert Day Wednesday for the Chance of Severe Thunderstorms***

We had a pretty decent springtime day across Mid-Michigan to start the week. Temperatures across the entire area pushed to above-average levels for the day. Overnight, rain looks to be a good bet from the Saginaw Valley and southward. Some heavy rain may result in localized flooding.  Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s north, to the lower 40s south.

Tuesday will be a gray, wet day for most of the ABC12 viewing area. We will have a dry start to the day in some areas, but more rain is expected. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. With an increasing wind in off of Lake Huron, highs will range from the low 40s for the northern and eastern parts of the area, to the low 50s elsewhere.

We have designated Wednesday as our next "Alert Day." More rain is expected, with some downpours possible. That means some flooding will again be possible. We're even tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on ABC12 News. - JR

