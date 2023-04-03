More Chances for Locally Heavy Rain

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Tuscola. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A band of rain with embedded thunderstorms over the region will continue into the overnight hours. Moderate to locally heavy rain will lead to total rainfall of 1 to locally 2 inches by early Tuesday morning. This may lead to flooding across parts of the area, especially given the fact that the soil is already saturated from recent heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&