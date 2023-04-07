More Clouds and a Few Showers for Saturday

Standing water from this past week's heavy rains was able to soak in a bit Friday. Bright sunshine helped too, but that sun was a little deceiving. Northerly winds held temperatures down a bit despite the sunshine. Highs stayed in the 40s for the most part. Lows tonight will be in the 20s as clouds increase during the late-night period.
Saturday will feature a good bit more cloud cover. Some of the thicker ones may even spit out a few drops of rain or a few flurries. The farther north you are in the ABC12 viewing area, the better the chance of that happening. Winds will stay light, blowing in from the south-southeast. That should be enough to allow a few spots to sneak back into the 50s.
Easter Sunday is shaping up beautifully. Skies will clear, winds will be light, and high temperatures will end up surrounding the 60-degree mark across Mid-Michigan. Right now, it looks like dry weather will hold through much of next week too. As we work through the week, our temperatures will climb to well-above-average levels. We'll tell you just how high on ABC12 News. - JR