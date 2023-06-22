More Clouds and a Few Showers to End the Workweek

A little more cloud cover along with an onshore breeze Thursday dropped temperatures a little bit. Having said that, high temperatures still managed to top the 80-degree mark in many areas. It did stay cooler again near the water's edge. Overnight, we'll see lows surround 60-degrees with partly cloudy skies expected.
Some of us will see the return of some showers Friday, but don't cancel any plans. Anything that pops up will, in general, be pretty light and scattered in nature. The best chances of seeing some drops will be in the Thumb, and across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Highs for the day will be mainly in the 70s.
Temperatures will make a move back into the 80s for the weekend. Saturday will feature a light northerly breeze, and partly sunny skies. Sunday will begin with some sun, but we will see some showers moving in from the west as the day wears on. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long we'll keep that chance for some much-needed rain. - JR