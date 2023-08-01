More clouds and rain chances on the way

Wildfire smoke staying in place will continue to give our sun and hazy look today. We'll see plenty of clouds throughout the day with isolated rain possible, too. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for most with winds shifting from the W to N at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds turn lighter, shifting to the S. We'll fall to the mid 50s to near 60 under mainly clear skies.
Tomorrow we'll add more clouds with the better chance at rain. Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more likely with the same on Thursday. Highs Wednesday will be in the low 80s with mid 80s Thursday.
We then cool off and dry out Friday.