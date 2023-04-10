More Clouds and Wind for Tuesday

After a pretty nice weekend weather-wise, Mother Nature tried to outdo herself with a pretty spectacular Monday. High temperatures for the day moved well through the 60s. Clear skies early did give way to some mid-level clouds during the afternoon, but those moved out again through the evening. Overnight, skies will range from fair to partly cloudy with a light southwesterly wind. Lows early Tuesday morning will generally be in the middle 40s.
Tuesday will once again begin with bright sunshine. High and mid-level clouds will filter in from the northwest during the afternoon. Southwesterly winds early in the day will shift in from the west for the afternoon. Wind speeds will increase to around 20mph during the afternoon as high temperatures cruise through the 60s, and into the 70s in many areas.
Our stretch of dry, warm weather will continue on through the rest of the workweek. Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up to be bright, sunshiny days. Winds during that stretch will be blowing in from the west-southwest, so our warming will continue. In fact, we'll have a shot at touching the 80-degree mark before the week is out. We haven't done that since September. We'll let you know how long the warm air will hold on ABC12 News. - JR