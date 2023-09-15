More Clouds are Expected for the Weekend

We had a beauty of a September day to end the workweek across Mid-Michigan. After a chilly start, temperatures warmed nicely, courtesy of the bright sunshine that held for the day. High temperatures managed to make a move back into the 70s in many areas. Overnight, mostly fair skies will hold, and low temperatures will surround the 50-degree mark.
Saturday isn't going to be as bright a day as Friday, but it will be a pretty good day and it will be the "Pick-Day" of the weekend. Our brightest skies will be in the morning. The trend will be for the clouds to quickly roll in for the afternoon. High temperatures should make it back into the lower 70s as a light southwesterly breeze holds for the day.
Scattered, generally light, showers will move in Saturday night, and then hold through the day Sunday. Highs Sunday will retreat into the 60s due to the showers, clouds, and with a northerly wind kicking in. Monday will be relatively cool, too, with a few lingering sprinkles. After that, we'll get into some good warming for next week. We'll tell you just how much warming to expect on ABC12 News. - JR