More Flakes will Return This Weekend

Snow and wind combined to make for some slow-going across Mid-Michigan. Snow totals around here came in in the 2 to 4 inch range for the most part, while highest totals were reported to our south and west. Some areas near Lake Michigan saw nearly 10 inches accumulate. Mostly cloudy skies will hold through the night, with nothing more than a flurry or two possible.
Saturday will be a relatively quiet weather day, with some sunshine expected from time-to-time. Despite the sun, temperatures will top out in the middle 30s, which is a little below the average for this time of the year. It will be a north to northeasterly wind that will be holding our temperatures back.
More flakes of snow will make a return to the ABC12 viewing area Sunday. It looks like it will be a light, scattered type of pattern. While it won't be heavy, there will still be a chance of seeing a few slippery roads during the day. On ABC12 News we are also tracking more snow for Monday. Some light snow may result in minor accumulations and some slippery roads to start the workweek. - JR