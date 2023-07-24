More Heat and Humidity for the Week

All indications are pointing to a very warm week ahead for Mid-Michigan. And while our temperatures climb, so too will humidity levels. That means that it is going to get a little sticky and uncomfortable around here. Tonight will be quiet, though, with clearing skies and with lows generally in the lower 60s.
Tuesday will begin with bright sunshine, so temperatures will get off to a running start. Winds will be very light, and will eventually swing in from the south-southwest during the afternoon. We will see some clouds build up during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Highs for the day will cruise through the 80s, with a chance of a few spots touching 90.
The heat will stay, and the humidity will increase through midweek. This may lead to some showers and thundershowers Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance will come late in the day. Highs will again flirt with 90-degrees. There is a pretty good chance that many of us will see the mercury top 90 Thursday and Friday. We'll Have the details on our next Stormtracker12 Alert Day on ABC12 News. - JR