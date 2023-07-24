 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

More Heat and Humidity for the Week

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

All indications are pointing to a very warm week ahead for Mid-Michigan. And while our temperatures climb, so too will humidity levels. That means that it is going to get a little sticky and uncomfortable around here. Tonight will be quiet, though, with clearing skies and with lows generally in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will begin with bright sunshine, so temperatures will get off to a running start. Winds will be very light, and will eventually swing in from the south-southwest during the afternoon. We will see some clouds build up during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Highs for the day will cruise through the 80s, with a chance of a few spots touching 90.

The heat will stay, and the humidity will increase through midweek. This may lead to some showers and thundershowers Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the best chance will come late in the day. Highs will again flirt with 90-degrees. There is a pretty good chance that many of us will see the mercury top 90 Thursday and Friday. We'll Have the details on our next Stormtracker12 Alert Day on ABC12 News. - JR

