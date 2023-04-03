More Rain and Some Storms

***Alert Day Wednesday for the Chance of Severe Thunderstorms***
We had a pretty decent springtime day across Mid-Michigan to start the week. Temperatures across the entire area pushed to above-average levels for the day. Overnight, rain looks to be a good bet from the Saginaw Valley and southward. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s north, to the lower 40s south.
Tuesday will be a gray, wet day for most of the ABC12 viewing area. We will have a dry start to the day in some areas, but more rain is expected. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. With an increasing wind in off of Lake Huron, highs will range from the low 40s for the northern and eastern parts of the area, to the low 50s elsewhere.
We have designated Wednesday as our next "Alert Day." More rain is expected, with some downpours possible. That means some flooding will again be possible. We're even tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on ABC12 News. - JR