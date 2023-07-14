More Rain and Thunder is Likely This Weekend

After a quiet start to our Friday, scattered showers and a few strong thunderstorms popped up during the afternoon. The Thumb Region was hit hardest. Gusty winds and some hail were reported, and even a couple of Tornado Warnings were issued. Overnight, a more widespread rain pattern will make a move into Mid-Michigan, but I'm not expecting anything severe.
Conditions will remain unsettled right on through the weekend. That means we'll have more chances for rain and thunder, but I don't see either day getting washed out. Saturday will have highs ranging from the 70s, to around 80, with occasional showers through the day. Sunday should see highs back into the lower 80s, with less shower activity than Saturday.
Right now, it looks like we will be continuing to deal with off & on showers for the first part of next week as well. It also looks like we'll see temperatures running at, if not a little bit below, average levels. Highs, for the most part, will be ranging from the 70s, to lower 80s in a few spots for much of the week. We'll tell you when to expect our best chance of storms on ABC12 News. - JR