More Rumbles of Thunder for the Weekend

More sun and less smoke across the region Friday made for one of the warmest days this season. Highs for the day ranged from the 80s, to lower 90s. For the overnight period, we'll see partly cloudy skies and carry a light west to southwesterly breeze. Lows early Saturday morning will stay in the 60s.
With some extra cloud cover, and with a chance of some pop-up showers during the afternoon, highs Saturday will be in the 80s. High Temperatures Sunday will surround the 80-degree mark as we carry even more cloud cover. Sunday will also bring us our best chance of showers and thundershowers for the holiday weekend.
The heat will return for the end of the extended holiday weekend. Monday's highs will move back through the 80s, while highs for the Fourth of July will be back up surrounding 90 once again. Most of us will stay dry Monday. For the holiday, some pop-up, heat of the day showers can't be ruled out. We'll tell you how long the heat will linger next week on ABC12 News. - JR