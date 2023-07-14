More scattered rain today

Scattered showers and storms are expected today with highs near 80. Tomorrow brings another chance at showers and storms. Both days a few storms may have large hail and gusty winds, so make sure to have our app or some way to get weather alerts and we'll keep you updated here.
Today we'll see some sun mixed with some clouds along with the chance for rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a SW wind at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds remain at 5-10mph out of the SW. Lows will be in the mid 60s as clouds increase. Spotty showers are possible.
Tomorrow we'll see more clouds and scattered rain. It'll be a tad cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday and Monday scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast.