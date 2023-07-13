More Showers and Thundershowers to End the Week

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures gave us an opportunity to dry out a little bit following Wednesday Night's heavy rainfall. High temperatures Thursday held in the 70s for the most part, which is just a bit below average. With some starlight expected tonight, lows early Friday morning will range from the middle, to upper 50s.
Friday will see the return of some showers, but the day won't be a washout. There will even be a chance of hearing some rumbles of thunder in some areas. In between the drops of rain, we should manage to see some sunshine now and again. With a southwesterly breeze prevailing for the day, highs will move back into the 80s.
Some showers and thundershowers look to be a pretty good bet for the weekend too. You'll want to keep your umbrella handy, although you won't need it the entire time. High temperatures for the weekend will range from the upper 70s, to lower 80s. Our "normal" high is now 82-degrees. We'll let you know how long our rain chances will linger into next week on ABC12 News. - JR