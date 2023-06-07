 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert Remains in Effect Tonight Through Thursday June
8th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Tonight and Thursday June 8th to be an Action Day for
elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
range with some hourly concentrations reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The air quality alert is in effect for the following Michigan
counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality Index page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org

More Smoke-Filtered Sunshine for Thursday

  • 0

JR's Wednesday Night Weather Report

We had a bit of a chill in the air early Wednesday morning. Some parts of Mid-Michigan saw temperatures dip into the 30s. Smoke-filtered sunshine helped readings recover pretty well, but highest readings for the day did fall a little short of the average. Overnight, some clouds will drift in overhead late as lows settle through the 40s.

A little more cloud cover is expected across our area Thursday, but we will remain dry for the most part. A few sprinkles may pop up during the afternoon, but they won't amount to anything. Winds Thursday will again be blowing in off of Lake Huron. Highs will range from the lower, to middle 70s, but it will be cooler lakeside.

We should get back into brighter skies again Friday. Highs will move well through the 70s as winds begin to shift back in from the west. For Saturday, it will be a southwesterly wind that drives temperatures up to around the 80-degree mark. On ABC12 News we'll be tracking more clouds for Saturday afternoon, and the return of some showers by Sunday. - JR

Recommended for you