Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

More Summertime Heat is in Store

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Mother Nature picked up where she left off, with another mid-summertime setting to begin the abbreviated workweek. Temperatures cruised through the 80s on bright sunshine and light southeasterly breezes. Overnight, lows will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s with mostly fair skies expected.

Our mid-summer temperatures will continue for the rest of the workweek. With at least partly sunny skies each day, highs will likely be up surrounding 90-degrees. That is way above the average, but it is also a bit below record levels. While a few isolated heat-of-the-day showers will be possible, most of us will continue to stay dry.

Right now, it looks like we may see temperatures drop back a little bit this coming weekend. An isolated shower or two will be possible Saturday as winds swing back in off of Lake Huron. By Sunday, highs will be back in the middle 80s. On ABC12 we'll also be tracking a cool front that will work its way southward through the state Monday. - JR

