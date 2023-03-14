More sun for the afternoon

High pressure moving in will help to shut down our lake effect and clear our skies for the afternoon today. We'll stay clear tonight and to start tomorrow before the next low pressure system moves into the region, bringing back the clouds later tomorrow and rain Thursday.
Today will be chilly with highs only in the lower 30s or so. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph into the early afternoon before turning lighter. Morning lake effect flurries will end and clouds will move out, giving way to a sunny end to the day.
Skies stay mainly clear tonight with temps dropping back to the teens. Winds will be out of the NW to W at 5-10mph.
Winds will shift to the SW tomorrow, so although it's going to be cold to start the morning, we'll warm up nicely into the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s! It's a bright and sunny morning before we see more clouds drift in to end the day.
Thursday brings rain showers which linger into Friday.