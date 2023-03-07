More Sunshine Through Midweek

As promised, a light accumulation of snow early Tuesday morning melted away quickly Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of bright sunshine. Temperatures well above freezing also helped with the melt. Overnight, with fair skies holding, temperatures will drop through the 20s, so a little bit of a refreeze will be possible.
Wednesday will feature more bright sunshine, so the meltdown will continue. Clear skies in the morning will give way to some high clouds in the afternoon as highs move up to near 40-degrees. For Thursday, clouds will be increasing across Mid-Michigan ahead of our next snowmaker. Highs should manage to move into the 40s.
Some light snow will move back into lower Michigan Thursday night. The pattern should last into Friday afternoon, with some accumulation expected. We have designated Friday as our next "Alert Day." At this point it doesn't look like the storm will be as significant as last week's, but it certainly looks like travel conditions will be impacted. We'll be tracking it for you on ABC12 News. - JR