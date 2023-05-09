More Warming Expected

As skies cleared early Tuesday morning, temps fell into the lower 40s. That is just a skosh below average. Bright sunshine for the day helped readings recover very nicely. Highs in most areas were right around the average, which is now 67-degrees. A light onshore breeze kept areas along M-25 and US-23 a little chillier.
Fair skies overnight will allow temperatures to again fall through the 40s across Mid-Michigan. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures as light winds blow in from the west-southwest for the day. Highs will make a move into the 70s for most of us. A few spots will top out in the upper 70s.
Thursday will be another dandy of a day across the entire ABC12 viewing area. Sunshine and light southwesterly winds will take temperatures up to around the 80-degree mark. More cloud cover will return for Friday, so temperatures will drop back into the 70s. There will also be a chance of some showers, especially across the southern parts of the area. We'll track our rainfall potential for Mothers' Day weekend on ABC12 News. - JR