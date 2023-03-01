Morning mix and snow before turning drier this afternoon

Our first low pressure system moving along the southern state border is working with some extra energy higher in the atmosphere to bring us morning mix and light snow. This will move through and we'll be drier for the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s! Winds today will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
A second low pressure system moves through tonight into tomorrow morning, bringing another round of scattered light snow and mix. Like today, you may see a quick dusting, but most won't see much accumulation at all. We'll see just a few flurries tomorrow afternoon.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s with highs tomorrow remaining in the mid and upper 30s. Winds will shift to the N into Thursday at around 10mph.
We're watching for a stronger system to move through on Friday. This will bring us snow and possibly mix. We'll keep you updated!