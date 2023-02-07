Morning precipitation gives way to cloudy skies and mild temps

A weakening low pressure system moving across the region is bringing an early round of freezing rain and rain to the area. This will come to an end as the front exits eastward with cloudy skies through the afternoon.
It's windy this morning with steady winds, out of the SW, at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph at times. It'll be windy through the morning before winds gradually lighten through the afternoon and evening, shifting to the W. By 6pm, gusts will be down to around 30mph, and they'll drop to the teens by the late night.
We're hitting our high temperatures today near lunchtime, in the low to mid 40s! Normal high is 31 degrees for this time of year. Temps will fall through the afternoon, dropping to the mid 20s to near 30 degrees overnight as clouds decrease.
More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 40s! With a lighter breeze at 5-10mph shifting from the W to the S, it's not a bad looking Wednesday!
The next system moves in Thursday bringing more rain, possibly freezing rain, and windy conditions.