Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the south
with gusts up to 35 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 1 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 2 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Tuesday
with the largest waves expected around 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Morning precipitation gives way to cloudy skies and mild temps

A weakening low pressure system moving across the region is bringing an early round of freezing rain and rain to the area. This will come to an end as the front exits eastward with cloudy skies through the afternoon.
 
It's windy this morning with steady winds, out of the SW, at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph at times. It'll be windy through the morning before winds gradually lighten through the afternoon and evening, shifting to the W. By 6pm, gusts will be down to around 30mph, and they'll drop to the teens by the late night.
 
We're hitting our high temperatures today near lunchtime, in the low to mid 40s! Normal high is 31 degrees for this time of year. Temps will fall through the afternoon, dropping to the mid 20s to near 30 degrees overnight as clouds decrease.
 
More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the low 40s! With a lighter breeze at 5-10mph shifting from the W to the S, it's not a bad looking Wednesday!
 

The next system moves in Thursday bringing more rain, possibly freezing rain, and windy conditions.

