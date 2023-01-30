Morning snow gives way to dry conditions to end the day

As two low pressure systems exit the region we'll see morning snow showers end and dry out to end the day. It'll be cold today and tomorrow before we moderate into the mid week.
Temperatures today will drop off a little, into the mid teens to near 20 for the afternoon. Winds out of the NW increase to 10-15mph, making it feel more like 10 degrees. We're starting the morning with scattered light snow, which will end near 9/10am with just flurries toward midday. You might see up to an inch - just enough to make roads slick. We'll end the day with the chance at seeing sunshine as some of our clouds start to break apart.
Clouds decrease tonight enabling temps to really fall off. We'll start tomorrow near 0 degrees with a W wind at 5-10mph making it feel more like -10 at times!
Highs Tuesday will only be in the teens with sunshine to start the day before clouds increase. Wind chills most of the day will hover near 5 degrees.
Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 20s.