Much colder tonight through tomorrow

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow so get ready for 6 more weeks of winter!
It's definitely feeling like winter today and tomorrow, but luckily we're warming up into next week! A low pressure system and cold front moving through the state today will bring scattered light snow showers and cause winds to shift to the NW, bringing in colder air.
Today's highs will be near 30 with sunshine to start the day. Clouds increase into the afternoon as winds start to shift from the SW to W at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph. Throughout the afternoon and evening we'll see scattered light snow as winds shift to the NW. This will cause a transition to lake effect snow tonight and into tomorrow. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Temps will drop quickly to end the day, the further north you are you'll see teens this afternoon, feeling the effects of the cold front first. Wind chills will be in the single digits to teens.
Tonight's lows will be near 0, with many falling a tad below. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. This will make it feel more like -15 if not colder. Remember to bring pets indoors! We'll see scattered lake effect flurries which will linger into tomorrow.
Friday's highs will struggle to hit 10 degrees, most stay in the single digits. Wind chills will remain below 0, near -5 to -10 throughout the day. Winds start to lighten up, out of the NW around 10mph.
Although Saturday morning will be cold, once again near 0 or below, the afternoon temps will be in the mid 20s. We're then back to the mid 30s Sunday!