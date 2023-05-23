Much Cooler Air for Wednesday

Our sunshine Tuesday was dimmed a bit by some smoke aloft. It wasn't enough to hold temperatures back, however. Highs for the day moved well into the 70s, with a few spots touching 80. Overnight, a cold front will drop in on us from the north. This will cause clouds to increase during the late-night period.
Wednesday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover, and perhaps even a few light showers or sprinkles. As the cold front moves off to our south, the clouds will move back out of Mid-Michigan and winds will shift in off of Lake Huron. The chillier air moving in will result in our temperatures holding pretty steady in the 50s, to around 60, through the day.
A couple of chilly mornings are in store for the ABC12 viewing area. Readings early Thursday and Friday morning, away from the water, will dip through the 30s. With lots of sunshine expected, highs Thursday will recover into the upper 50s, to lower 60s. Highs Friday will be back up to around 70. On ABC12 News we're tracking warmer air heading in for the holiday weekend. - JR