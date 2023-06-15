 Skip to main content
Much-Needed Rain Ends Tonight

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

We saw some much-needed rainfall across Mid-Michigan Thursday.  Most of it was pretty light, but a few spots picked up a healthy dose.  All lingering showers will come to an end tonight, with mostly cloudy skies holding.  Temperatures early Friday morning will bottom-out in the lower, to middle 50s.

Friday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover, but the trend for the day will be for our skies to brighten-up nicely through the afternoon.  Highs for the day may fall just a bit shy of our average of 78-degrees as a northerly wind prevails.  Friday will also begin a new stretch of dry, warm weather.

Lots of sunshine is expected for the weekend.  Highs Saturday will be back up to around the 80-degree mark.  After that, readings will move into the 80s for Sunday, and for much of next week.  Through that stretch, temperature / humidity combinations should stay pretty comfortable too.  We'll track that temperature trend for you on ABC12 News.   - JR

