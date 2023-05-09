Near normal temps with sunshine

High pressure moving in from the north will clear out any remaining clouds. It'll also keep a NE wind in place, keeping those closer to Lake Huron a tad cooler this afternoon. High pressure stays in control over the next few days helping to keep us dry with more sun.
Today's high temps will be in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees - you'll see the cooler temps near the lake. Winds are out of the NE at around 10mph. We'll see plenty of sun throughout the day with skies remaining mainly clear overnight.
Temps tonight drop to the mid and upper 40s with winds around 5mph, shifting to the S.
Tomorrow with a WSW wind at 5-10mph and plenty of sun, we'll warm to the low to mid 70s! You'll see a few more passing clouds north of the bay during the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday feature highs near 80!