Needed scattered rain today

A low pressure system and cold front, along with a little extra energy higher in the atmosphere, will bring the chance for some much-needed rain today. High pressure following tonight dries us out and gets rid of our cloud cover.
Today will be a bit cool with highs mainly in the mid and upper 60s. You might see a little sun through the clouds, but most remain cloudy throughout the day. We'll have scattered showers and storms into the evening before starting to dry out in the late night. We'll keep an eye on storms closer to the I-69 corridor this afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals look to be around a tenth to 1/4" for many, but up to 1/2" of rain is possible. Winds today will shift from the W to N at 5-10mph.
Tonight winds remain out of the N at 5-10mph. We'll see drier conditions with some clouds and lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow clouds move out, giving way to an afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs Friday will reach the low 70s for most, 60s in the thumb with a N wind at 10-20mph.
We're sunny with highs in the low 80s for the weekend!