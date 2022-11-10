November 10th, 2022 Morning Weather

As our next low pressure system moves in we'll be under a warm front today before the cold front moves through tomorrow.
Enjoy the warmth! Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a breezy S wind at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s. We'll have plenty of sun with some passing clouds from time to time before turning cloudy tonight.
Overnight lows will only be in the low 50s with a S wind at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow we'll stay mainly overcast with the chance of running into a stray shower - most stay dry, fantastic news for any activities or ceremonies for Veterans Day! Friday's highs will be in the mid to upper 50s before temps fall quickly into the evening. Winds will shift with the cold front from the SW to NW at 5-15mph.
We'll be much cooler for the weekend with highs Saturday near 40 with scattered wintry mix. After starting Sunday in the 20s we only make it to the mid 30s in the afternoon with flurries. Wind chills both days of the weekend will be near 30 degrees!