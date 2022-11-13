November 13th, 2022 Morning Weather

A trough moving across the state will keep NW winds up at a decent pace, keeping lake effect going and keeping a wind chill intact into the afternoon. High pressure moving in tonight breaks up some of the clouds and keeps us dry for tomorrow ahead of a messier mid week.
Today's highs will be in the mid and upper 30s - brrr! Add to that a NW wind at 10-15mph, and it'll feel closer to 30 degrees this afternoon. We'll see sun between the clouds with scattered light lake effect snow. If anything, you may see a trace accumulate.
Tonight we'll be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s. Normal low this time of year is 32! Winds turn light and remain that way for Monday.
Monday will be dry with some sun at times. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s again, but with a lighter wind it'll feel better vs today.
Wintry mix and snow enter the forecast Tuesday and linger through the work week.