November 14th, 2022 Morning Weather

Bundle up, we have a cold week ahead!
High pressure to the south will keep us generally dry today - you might see a few flurries. Highs will be in the mid 30s to near 40 with a light and variable wind. We'll start off with some sun before turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
Tonight we'll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will shift to the E at around 5mph, and those closer to Lake Huron may catch some light lake effect snow to start off the early morning hours.
More widespread snow to mix moves in around 10/11am tomorrow. With highs in the mid to upper 30s, we'll see some rain with the snow, helping to keep daytime accumulations low. As temps then drop into the evening and overnight, we'll see snow add up to 2-3" by Wednesday morning. Winds tomorrow will be out of the ENE at around 10mph.
We'll see more mix and snow chances into the weekend!