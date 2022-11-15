November 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system lifting up into the Ohio Valley will bring us snow overspreading the area this morning, then on and off snow all day into tonight. Those closer to Lake Huron will see a little more snow tomorrow with lake effect.
Snow moves in this morning with everyone seeing snow by lunchtime. We'll see some rain mix in at times during the day with roads mainly just being wet with temps in the mid/upper 30s.
As temperatures fall to the lower 30s in the evening we'll see snow start to accumulate and make roads slick, especially bridges and overpasses. You can plan ahead to take it slower tonight and for tomorrow morning's commute. Snow winds down into Wednesday morning with most picking up 2-3". Closer to the lake, in the thumb, toward I-69, we'll see more snow throughout the day tomorrow, adding up to 3-4+" by the end of Wednesday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s with highs tomorrow in the mid 30s. We'll see more scattered light snow Thursday with highs in the low to mid 30s.