November 16th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and trough exiting the area will cause lake effect to kick in - those in the thumb will have the best chance to see more accumulating snow throughout the day with 1-4" possible. Elsewhere we look to see <1" with spotty light snow showers.
 
High temperatures today will be in the mid 30s with a WNW wind at 5-10mph. Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s as we turn mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers possible.
 
Tomorrow another system moves through bringing everyone a chance at around an inch or so of snow, if that, throughout the day. Highs will be a tad cooler in the low to mid 30s. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting into the 20s.
 
Highs Friday will only be near 30 and will drop to the 20s for the weekend!

