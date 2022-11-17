November 17th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system and cold front are moving across the state today, bringing us scattered light snow showers. On the backside of this we'll transition to lake effect snow tonight and tomorrow.
Today's highs will be in the low to mid 30s with snow moving in. Totals by tomorrow will be <1-3+" - many will see lighter amounts but if you get stuck under a lake effect band tonight that's where we can see the snow start to add up a little more.
Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s with highs tomorrow mainly in the lower 30s. Winds today will be out of the SW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, and it'll be the same into tomorrow.
Wind chills today will be near 30, but will be in the teens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons!